AUD/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7153; (P) 0.7186; (R1) 0.7209; More... Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 0.7158 temporary low. Upside of recovery should be limited by 0.7310 support turned resistance and bring fall resumption. As noted before, the whole corrective pattern from 0.6826 bottom should have finished. Break of 0.7144 support will likely extend the larger down trend through 0.6826. In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case and target 61.8% projection of 0.9504 to 0.6826 from 0.7777 at 0.6122 next. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal.