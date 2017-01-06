<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7289; (P) 0.7323; (R1) 0.7373; More... Intraday bias remains mildly on the upside as the rise from 0.7158 would extend higher to 38.2% retracement of 0.7777 to 0.7518 at 0.7394, which is close to 55 days EMA. Sustained break there will turn focus back to 0.7777/7833 resistance zone. Meanwhile, rejection from there will retain bearishness for 0.7144 support. Break of 0.7144 support will likely extend the larger down trend through 0.6826. In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case and target 61.8% projection of 0.9504 to 0.6826 from 0.7777 at 0.6122 next. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box