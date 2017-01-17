<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7454; (P) 0.7480; (R1) 0.7501; More... AUD/USD's rebound from 0.7158 extends to as high as 0.7547 so far today. Intraday bias remains on the upside for the moment and further rise should be seen. Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.7777 to 0.7518 at 0.7541 will target 0.7777/7833 resistance zone. At this point, we'd still expect strong resistance from this zone to limit upside. On the downside, below 0.7448 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.7144 key support level. In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box