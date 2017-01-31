<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7531; (P) 0.7549; (R1) 0.7570; More... AUD/USD continues to stay in range of 0.7448/7608 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 0.7448 support will indicate that rebound from 0.7158 has completed. That will turn bias to the downside for 0.7144 key support level. On the upside, above 0.7608 will bring another rise but upside should be limited by 0.7777/7833 resistance zone to bring near term reversal. In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box