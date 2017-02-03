<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7591; (P) 0.7643; (R1) 0.7709; More... With 0.7510 minor support intact, further rise could be seen in AUD/USD for 0.7777 resistance. At this point, we'd still expect strong resistance from 0.7777/7833 resistance zone to bring near term reversal. On the downside, break of 0.7448 support will indicate that rebound from 0.7510 has completed. That will turn bias to the downside for 0.7144 key support level. In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box