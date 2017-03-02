<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7641; (P) 0.7670; (R1) 0.7704; More... AUD/USD's fall today and break of 0.7605 support indicates that the rebound from 0.7158 has completed at 0.7740 already. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7570) first. Sustained trading below there will pave the way to lower side of medium term range at 0.7144/7158. On the upside, break of 0.7740 will bring another rise, but we'd still expect strong resistance from 0.7777/7833 resistance zone to bring near term reversal. In the bigger picture, we're still treating price actions from 0.6826 low as a correction. And, as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.9504 to 0.6826 at 0.7849 holds, long term down trend from 1.1079 is expected to resume sooner or later. Break of 0.6826 low will target 0.6008 key support level. However, firm break of 0.7849 will indicate that rise from 0.6826 is developing into a medium term rebound, rather than a sideway pattern. In such case, stronger rise should be seek to 55 month EMA (now at 0.8164) and above.