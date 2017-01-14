ActionForex.com
Jan 14 06:30 GMT

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook Print E-mail
Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 14 17 05:15 GMT

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD's rebound from 0.7158 extended last week and the stronger than expected rise is mixing up outlook. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% retracement of 0.7777 to 0.7518 at 0.7541. At this point, we'd expect strong resistance from 0.7777/7833 to limit upside. On the downside, below 0.7351 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.7144 key support level.

In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal.

In the longer term picture, while the down trend from 1.1079 might extend lower, we're not anticipating a break of 0.6008 (2008 low) yet. We'll look for bottoming above there to reverse the medium term trend.

AUD/USD 4 Hours Chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

AUD/USD Monthly Chart

