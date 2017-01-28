<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD's rebound from 0.7158 extended to 0.7608 last week but lost momentum since then. Bearish divergence condition is also seen in 4 hour MACD. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Break of 0.7448 will argue that such rebound is already finished and will turn bias to the downside for 0.7144 key support level. Above 0.7608 will bring another rise but upside should be limited by 0.7777/7833 resistance zone to bring near term reversal. In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is staying inside long term falling channel and it's likely that the down trend from 1.1079 is still in progress. Break of 0.6826 low will confirm this bearish case. We'll be looking for bottoming sign again as it approaches 0.6008 key support level. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.7833 resistance will be a strong sign of medium term reversal. In the longer term picture, while the down trend from 1.1079 might extend lower, we're not anticipating a break of 0.6008 (2008 low) yet. We'll look for bottoming above there to reverse the medium term trend. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box