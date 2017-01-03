<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0697; (P) 1.0727; (R1) 1.0745; More... EUR/CHF is staying in consolidation above 1.0677 and intraday bias remains neutral. Above 1.0762 will extend the corrective rise from 1.0677. But overall, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0897 resistance holds. Corrective pattern from 1.1198 is still in progress and another fall is expected. Below 1.0677 will target key support level at 1.0620 next. Though, decisive break of 1.0897 resistance will suggest reversal and turn near term outlook bullish. In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.1198 is seen as a corrective move. Such correction is still in progress and retest of 38.2% retracement of 0.9771 to 1.1198 at 1.0653 could be seen. Sustained trading below 1.0653 will target 50% retracement at 1.0485. Meanwhile, break of 1.0897 resistance is needed to be the sign of completion of the correction. Otherwise, risk will stay on the downside in case of recovery. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box