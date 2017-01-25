<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0724; (P) 1.0737; (R1) 1.0753; More... EUR/CHF recovers mildly and stays below 1.0762 resistance and 55 day EMA. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. The corrective price actions from 1.0677 affirmed near term bearishness. Break of 1.0677 will extend recent decline to 1.0620 key support level. On the upside, above 1.0762 will turn focus back to 1.0897 resistance. But decisive break there is needed to confirm trend reversal. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish for another fall later. In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.1198 is seen as a corrective move. Such correction is still in progress and retest of 38.2% retracement of 0.9771 to 1.1198 at 1.0653 could be seen. Sustained trading below 1.0653 will target 50% retracement at 1.0485. Meanwhile, break of 1.0897 resistance will argue that the larger up trend is finally resuming for above 1.1198. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box