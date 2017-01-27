<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0653; (P) 1.0698; (R1) 1.0728; More... The break of 1.0677 support in EUR/CHF suggests down trend resumption. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 1.0620 key support level next. Break will confirm resumption of whole fall from 1.1198. On the upside, break of 1.0749 resistance is now needed to indicate near term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery. In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.1198 is seen as a corrective move. Such correction is still in progress and retest of 38.2% retracement of 0.9771 to 1.1198 at 1.0653 could be seen. Sustained trading below 1.0653 will target 50% retracement at 1.0485. Meanwhile, break of 1.0897 resistance will argue that the larger up trend is finally resuming for above 1.1198. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box