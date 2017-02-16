ActionForex.com
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0642; (P) 1.0653; (R1) 1.0668; More...

EUR/CHF is staying in tight range of 1.0631/0706 and intraday bias remains neutral first. With 1.0706 resistance intact, outlook stays mildly bearish. Break of 1.0620 key support level will extend the larger decline from 1.1198 to 1.0485 fibonacci level. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 1.0706 minor resistance will raise the chance of medium term reversal. In that case, focus will be turned back to 1.0749 and then 1.0897 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.1198 is seen as a corrective move. Such correction is still in progress. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.9771 to 1.1198 at 1.0653 will target 50% retracement at 1.0485. On the upside, break of 1.0897 resistance is needed to confirm completion of such fall. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish.

