EUR/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0641; (P) 1.0659; (R1) 1.0684; More... EUR/CHF recovered but stays in range below 1.0706. Intraday bias remains neutral first. With 1.0706 resistance intact,deeper decline is expected. Firm break of 1.0620 key support level will extend the larger decline from 1.1198 to 1.0485 fibonacci level. However, break of 1.0706 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside. Further break of 1.0749 resistance will raise the chance of medium reversal. In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.1198 is seen as a corrective move. Such correction is still in progress. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.9771 to 1.1198 at 1.0653 will target 50% retracement at 1.0485. On the upside, break of 1.0897 resistance is needed to confirm completion of such fall. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish.