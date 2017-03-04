<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook EUR/CHF rebounded strongly last week and hit as high as 1.0713 before closing at 1.0692. The breach of 1.0706 minor resistance indicates short term bottoming on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. This is also taken as an early sign of trend reversal after defending 1.0620 key support level. Initial bias is back on the upside this week for 1.0749 resistance first. Break will affirm this bullish case and target 1.0897 resistance next. In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.1198 is seen as a corrective move. There is no confirmation of completion yet. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.9771 to 1.1198 at 1.0653 will target 50% retracement at 1.0485. However, strong rebound from 1.0620 and break of 1.0897 resistance will indicate trend reversal and turn outlook bullish.