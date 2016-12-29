<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8500; (P) 0.8520; (R1) 0.8540; More... EUR/GBP recovers further but stays below 0.8577 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment and more consolidation could be seen. But still, with 0.8577 resistance intact, deeper fall is expected. Break of 0.8303 will extend the corrective fall from 0.9304 to 0.8116 support. We'd looking for bottoming around 0.8116. Meanwhile, break of 0.8577 will argue that the corrective fall from 0.9304 has completed and turn bias back to the upside. In the bigger picture, the decline from 0.9304 is seen as a medium term correction. 38.2% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9304 at 0.8399 was taken out rather firmly. The correction could now extend to 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8219). We'd expect strong support from there to bring rebound. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box