EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8513; (P) 0.8548; (R1) 0.8587; More... EUR/GBP jumped to as high as 0.8666 and the break of 0.8577 resistance is seen as a sign of reversal. Recent decline from 0.9304 is seen as a corrective move and could have completed at 0.8303 after breaching 0.8332 support briefly. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8685 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.8922 and above. On the downside, below 0.8488 minor support will likely extend the fall from 0.9304 through 0.8303. But in that case, we'd look for bottoming around 0.8116. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support around 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8219) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high).