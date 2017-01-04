<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8458; (P) 0.8493; (R1) 0.8537; More... The break of 0.8488 minor support suggests that recovery from 0.8303 is completed at 0.8666, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8685. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for 0.8303 low. More importantly, the larger fall from 0.9304 could be resuming and break of 0.8303 might be seen. In that case, we'd look for bottoming again at around 0.8116. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support around 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8230) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box