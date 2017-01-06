<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8502; (P) 0.8542; (R1) 0.8579; More... Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 0.8449 will target 0.8303 and break will resume the whole fall from 0.9304. In that case, we'd look for bottoming again at around 0.8116. Meanwhile, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8685 will revive the case of near term reversal. In that case, stronger rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8922 and above. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support around 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8230) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box