<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8634; (P) 0.8698; (R1) 0.8733; More... A temporary top is in place at 0.8764 as EUR/GBP lost momentum. Intraday bias is turned neutral first but another rise is expected as long as 0.8449 holds. Rise from 0.8303 is seen as the second leg of the consolidation pattern from 0.9304. Above 0.8764 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8922 and above. We'll expect strong resistance above 0.8922 to limit upside and bring another fall. On the downside, below 0.8449 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 0.8303 first. Break there will extend the whole fall from 0.9304. In that case, we'll look for bottoming signal again at around 0.8116. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support around 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8243) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box