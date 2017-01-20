<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8606; (P) 0.8642; (R1) 0.8675; More... Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. Rise from 0.8303 is seen as a corrective move, the second leg of consolidation pattern from 0.9304. In case of another rise, break of 61.8% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8922 would be seen. But we'll be cautious on topping above 0.8922. On the downside, break of 0.8449 will likely start the third leg through 0.8303 low. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support around 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8260) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box