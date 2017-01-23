<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8625; (P) 0.8648; (R1) 0.8667; More... Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. Rise from 0.8303 is seen as a corrective move, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9304. Break of 0.8449 support will indicate that such rise is completed and the third leg has started for 0.8303 and below. Above 0.8851 will extend the rise from 0.8303. But in that case, strong resistance should be seen above 61.8% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8922 to limit upside and bring near term reversal. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support from 0.8116 cluster support (50% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9304 at 0.8120) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box