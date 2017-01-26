<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8475; (P) 0.8527; (R1) 0.8558; More... The firm break of near term channel argue that corrective rise form 0.8303 has completed at 0.8851 already. Break of 0.8449 support will confirm this case. In that case, whole corrective fall from 0.9304 should have started the third leg through 0.8303 to 0.8116 support. In case of another rise, we'd now expect strong resistance at 61.8% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8922 to limit upside and bring near term reversal. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support from 0.8116 cluster support (50% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9304 at 0.8120) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box