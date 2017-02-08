<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8500; (P) 0.8570; (R1) 0.8608; More... EUR/GBP dips further today but it's staying in range above 0.8469. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Structure of the rise from 0.8469 affirmed our view that it's a corrective move. And this, in turn, affirmed the view that fall from 0.8851 is the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9304. Overall, we'd expect upside to be limited by 50% retracement of 0.8851 to 0.8469 at 0.8660 in case the consolidation from 0.8469 extends. On the downside, break o.8469 will target 0.8303 low next. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support from 0.8116 cluster support (50% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9304 at 0.8120) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box