<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8465; (P) 0.8502; (R1) 0.8544; More... EUR/GBP is staying in corrective trading above 0.8402 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. With 0.8590 resistance intact, we're holding on to our bearish view. That is, fall from 0.8851 is the third leg of the whole corrective pattern from 0.9304. Below 0.8402 will turn bias to the downside for 0.8303 first. Break will confirm our bearish view and target 0.8116 key cluster support level. However, on the upside, break of 0.8590 resistance will dampen our view and turn bias back to the upside. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support from 0.8116 cluster support (50% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9304 at 0.8120) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high).