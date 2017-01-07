<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook EUR/GBP dipped to 0.8449 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Overall, the cross is bounded in a corrective pattern that started at 0.8303. Below 0.8449 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 0.8303 first. Break there will extend the whole fall from 0.9304. In that case, we'll look for bottoming signal again at around 0.8116. On the upside, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9304 to 0.8303 at 0.8685 will revive the case of near term reverse and bring further rise to 61.8% retracement at 0.8922 and above. In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9304 are viewed as a medium term corrective pattern. Deeper fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we'd expect strong support around 55 weeks EMA (now at 0.8243) to contain downside. Overall, the corrective pattern would take some time to complete before long term up trend resumes at a later stage. Break of 0.9304 will pave the way to 0.9799 (2008 high). In the long term picture, firstly, price action from 0.9799 is seen as a long term corrective pattern and should have completed at 0.6935. Secondly, rise from 0.6935 is likely resuming up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Thirdly, this is supported by the impulsive structure of the rise from 0.6935 to 0.9304. Hence, after the consolidation from 0.9304 completes, we'd expect another medium term up trend to target 0.9799 high and above. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box