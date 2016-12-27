<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 122.35; (P) 122.77; (R1) 123.10; More... EUR/JPY's consolidation from 124.08 is still in progress. Intraday bias remains neutral for sideway trading. Further rally is in favor as long as 120.90 support holds. Above 124.08 will target 126.09 key resistance next. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hours MACD, we'd be cautious on topping around 126.09. Meanwhile, break of 120.90 will indicate short term topping and turn bias to the downside for 55 days EMA (now at 119.23). In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as correcting whole down trend from 149.76 to 109.20. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box