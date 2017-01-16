<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 121.45; (P) 121.93; (R1) 122.27; More... EUR/JPY's fall continues today and the break of 120.90 support indicates near term reversal. That is, the corrective rebound from 109.20 is likely completed at 124.08, ahead of 126.09 key resistance. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39). Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. On the upside, above 122.41 resistance is needed to indicate completion of the decline. Otherwise, outlook will now stay bearish in case of recovery. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will pave the way to retest 109.20. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box