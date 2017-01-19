ActionForex.com
Jan 19 09:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Print E-mail
EURJPY Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 19 17 08:29 GMT

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 120.95; (P) 121.46; (R1) 122.37; More...

A temporary low is in place at 120.54 in EUR/JPY after drawing support from 55 day EMA and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Break of 122.41 will argue that the correction from 124.08 has completed. More importantly, that will indicate that rebound from 109.20 is still in progress. In that case, intraday bias will be turned to the upside for 124.08 and then 126.09 key resistance. Below 120.54 will bring deeper fall to 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will pave the way to retest 109.20.

EUR/JPY 4 Hours Chart

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box

 

Latest in Technical Outlook
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Action Insight Newsletter
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.