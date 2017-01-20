<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 121.86; (P) 122.30; (R1) 122.89; More... Break of 1.2241 minor resistance argues that the corrective fall from 1240.08 has completed at 120.54 already. More importantly, rebound from 109.20 is still in progress. Intraday bias is back on the upside fro 124.08 first. Break will target 126.09 key resistance next. On the downside, break of 120.54 will bring deeper fall to 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39). In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will pave the way to retest 109.20. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box