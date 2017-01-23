ActionForex.com
Jan 23 06:44 GMT

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook
Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 23 17 05:32 GMT

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 122.27; (P) 122.60; (R1) 122.94; More...

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Price actions from 124.08 are corrective in nature and rebound from 109.20 is not completed. Break of 124.08 will target 126.09 key resistance next. Meanwhile, below 120.54 will target 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39). We'd expect strong support from there to contain downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will pave the way to retest 109.20.

EUR/JPY 4 Hours Chart

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

