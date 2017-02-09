<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 119.35; (P) 119.72; (R1) 120.13; More... EUR/JPY's corrective fall from 124.08 is still in progress and deeper decline could be seen. However, as it's treated as a correction, we'd expect strong support from 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) to bring rebound. On the upside, above 120.54 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 123.30/124.08 resistance zone. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Nonetheless, decisive break of 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) will argue that rise from 109.20 is completed and turn outlook bearish for 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box