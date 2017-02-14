<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 120.21; (P) 120.69; (R1) 120.99; More... EUR/JPY is staying in tight range below 121.32 and intraday bias stays neutral. We're holding on to the view that corrective fall from 124.08 has completed at 119.32 already. Above 121.32 will turn bias to the upside for 123.30 resistance. Break of 123.30 will likely extend the whole medium term rise from 109.20 through 124.08 high. Below 119.32 will bring another fall. In that case, downside should be contained by 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) and bring rebound. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Nonetheless, decisive break of 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) will argue that rise from 109.20 is completed and turn outlook bearish for 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box