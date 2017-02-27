<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 117.91; (P) 118.71; (R1) 119.18; More... Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains cautiously on the downside for the moment. Current development argues that whole rebound from 109.20 has completed at 124.08 already. Sustained trading below 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) will confirm. In such case, EUR/JPY should target 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. On the upside, though, break of 119.85 minor resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for 121.32 resistance instead. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. Current development argues that it's completed at 124.08, ahead of 126.09 key resistance level. Deeper fall would be seen back to 109.20 low. Break there will extend the whole medium term down trend from 149.76 high. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box