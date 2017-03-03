<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 119.88; (P) 120.18; (R1) 120.49; More... Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for 121.32 resistance. The corrective fall from 124.08 could have completed at 118.23, after defending 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39). Break of 121.31 will bring retest of 124.08 resistance. On the downside sustained break of 118.39/45 will argue that whole rise from 109.20 has completed and turn outlook bearish for 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Nonetheless, decisive break of 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) will argue that rise from 109.20 is completed and turn outlook bearish for 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box