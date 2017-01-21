<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook EUR/JPY dipped to 120.54 last week but drew support from 55 day EMA and recovered. Upside momentum as not too convincing yet and thus, initial bias is neutral this week first. Nonetheless, the development argues that price actions from 124.08 are corrective in nature and rebound from 109.20 is not completed. Break of 124.08 will target 126.09 key resistance next. Meanwhile, below 120.54 will target 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39). In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will pave the way to retest 109.20. In the long term picture, current medium term decline from 149.76 is seen as part of a long term sideway pattern from 88.96. Decisive break of 126.09 will indicate that such decline is completed and EUR/JPY has started another medium term rally already. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box