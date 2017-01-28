<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook EUR/JPY's consolidation from 124.08 continued last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Break of 124.08 will extend the larger rally from 109.20 to 126.09 key resistance next. On the downside below 120.54 will bring another fall. But in that case, downside should be contained by 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39) and bring rebound. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. There is prospect of another rise towards 126.09 key resistance level before completion. But even in that case, we'd expect strong resistance between 126.09 and 141.04 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. In the long term picture, current medium term decline from 149.76 is seen as part of a long term sideway pattern from 88.96. Decisive break of 126.09 will indicate that such decline is completed and EUR/JPY has started another medium term rally already. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box