EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook EUR/JPY's decline from 124.08 extended lower last week and breached 118.45 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 109.20 to 124.08 at 118.39). The development argues that whole rebound from 109.20 has completed at 124.08 already. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 114.88 and below. On the upside, though, break of 119.85 minor resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for 121.32 resistance instead. In the bigger picture, price actions from 109.20 medium term bottom are seen as part of a medium term corrective pattern from 149.76. Current development argues that it's completed at 124.08, ahead of 126.09 key resistance level. Deeper fall would be seen back to 109.20 low. Break there will extend the whole medium term down trend from 149.76 high. In the long term picture, medium term decline from 149.76 is seen as part of a long term sideway pattern from 88.96. Decisive break of 126.09 will indicate that such decline is completed and EUR/JPY has started another medium term rally already. Before that, deeper fall is mildly in favor towards 94.11 low.