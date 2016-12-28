<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0438; (P) 1.0450 (R1) 1.0469; More..... Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.0351. In case of another rise, upside of recovery should be limited below 1.0669 resistance and bring another fall. Below 1.0351 will extend the larger down trend to 100% projection of 1.1298 to 1.0518 from 1.0872 at 1.0092, which is close to parity. In the bigger picture, break of 1.0461 key support indicates that consolidation from there has completed as a triangle at 1.1298. And, the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is resuming. Current downtrend is now expected to target 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box