EUR/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0432; (P) 1.0462 (R1) 1.0520; More..... EUR/USD spiked higher but stays below 1.0669 minor resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Corrective recovery from 1.0351 is still expected to be limited by 1.0669 and bring down trend resumption. Decisive break of 1.0351 would pave the way to parity first. However, firm break of 1.0669 will argue that stronger recovery is underway back to 1.0872 resistance instead. In the bigger picture, break of 1.0461 key support indicates that consolidation from there has completed as a triangle at 1.1298. And, the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is resuming. Current downtrend is now expected to target 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound.