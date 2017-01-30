<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0660; (P) 1.0693 (R1) 1.0727; More..... EUR/USD is staying in tight range below 1.0774 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Price actions from 1.0339 are seen as a corrective rise. In case of extension, upside should be limited by 1.0872 resistance. Break of 1.0588 will indicate that such rise is completed and turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.0339 low. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box