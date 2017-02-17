<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0616; (P) 1.0647 (R1) 1.0706; More..... Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.0520 temporary low. As long as 1.0713 minor resistance holds, deeper decline is still expected. We're holding on to the view that fall from 1.0828 is resuming the larger down trend. Below 1.0520 will target a test on 1.0339 low. Decisive break there will confirm our bearish view and target parity. However, above 1.0713 will dampen out view and turn focus back to 1.0828 instead. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box