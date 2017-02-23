<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0508; (P) 1.0541 (R1) 1.0589; More..... Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.0828 has just resumed. Such decline is seen as resuming the larger down trend. Further fall should be seen to retest 1.0339 low first. Break will confirm our bearish view and target parity. On the downside, break of 1.0678 is needed to confirm completion of fall from 1.0828. Otherwise, outlook will remain mildly bearish in case of recovery. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound.