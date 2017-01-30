<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0660; (P) 1.0693 (R1) 1.0727; More..... EUR/USD dips notably in early US session but stays above 1.0588 minor support so far. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Price actions from 1.0339 are seen as a corrective move. Break of 1.0588 will indicate that such rise is completed and turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.0339 low. In case of extension, upside should be limited by 1.0872 resistance. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box