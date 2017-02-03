<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0731; (P) 1.0780 (R1) 1.0804; More..... Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as it's staying in tight range below 1.0828 temporary top. Another rise cannot be ruled out yet. However, choppy rise from 1.0339 is viewed as a corrective move. Hence, we'd expect upside to be limited by 1.0872 resistance and bring reversal. On the downside, break of 1.0619 will indicate that such rise is completed and turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.0339 low. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box