<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0548; (P) 1.0590 (R1) 1.0621; More..... EUR/USD dives to as low as 1.0520 so far today and intraday bias remains on the downside. As corrective rise from 1.0339 is finished at 1.0828 already, fall from there is tentatively viewed as resuming larger down trend. Deeper fall should now be seen back to retest 1.0339. Decisive break there will confirm our bearish view and target parity. On the upside, above 1.0632 will turn bias neutral first. But recovery should be limited well below 1.0828 and bring another decline. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box