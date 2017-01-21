<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Weekly Outlook EUR/USD lost much upside momentum after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.1298 to 1.0339 at 1.0705. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. With 1.0578 minor support intact, further rise could be seen. But such rise from 1.0339 is seen as a corrective move and should be limited by 1.0872 resistance. On the downside, below 1.0453 will argue that it's completed and turn bias back to the downside for 1.0339 support. In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is in progress. Such down trend is expected to extend to 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0461 from 1.1298 at 0.9115. On the upside, break of 1.1298 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound. In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress and there is no clear sign of completion. We'd expect more downside towards 0.8223 (2000 low) as long as 1.1298 resistance holds. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box