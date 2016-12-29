<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.66; (P) 143.67; (R1) 144.36; More... GBP/JPY's break of 142.98 support indicates short term topping at 148.42, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hours MACD. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 139.72). Rebound from 122.26 is seen as a corrective move and could have finished ahead of long term fibonacci level at 150.43. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will bring retest of 122.36 low next. On the upside, above 144.69 minor resistance will turn focus back to 148.42 instead. In the bigger picture, the down trend from 195.86 top (2015 high) should have made a medium term bottom at 122.36 after hitting 100% projection of 195.86 to 154.70 from 163.87 at 122.71. Rise from there is now expected to develop into a medium term corrective pattern. Upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.4 for setting the medium term range. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box