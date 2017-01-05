<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.76; (P) 144.34; (R1) 145.01; More... GBP/JPY failed to sustain above 4 hours 55 EMA and intraday bias is turned neutral again On the downside, break of 142.16 support should confirm short term topping and bring decline to 55 day EMA (now at 140.33) and below. Break of 148.42 will extend the larger rise from 122.36, Still, such rally is seen as a corrective move. Hence, we'd expect strong resistance from 150.43 long term fibonacci level to limit upside. In the bigger picture, the down trend from 195.86 top (2015 high) should have made a medium term bottom at 122.36 after hitting 100% projection of 195.86 to 154.70 from 163.87 at 122.71. Rise from there is now expected to develop into a medium term corrective pattern. Upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.4 for setting the medium term range. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box