Jan 17

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
Jan 17 17

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.57; (P) 137.36; (R1) 138.26; More...

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remain son the downside for the moment. Current downside acceleration and break of 38.2% retracement of 122.36 to 148.42 at 138.46 suggests that whole corrective rise from 122.36 has completed at 148.42. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 132.31 and below. On the upside, break of 142.16 support turned resistance is needed to indicate completion of such decline. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Upside is so far limited by 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.4 for setting the medium term range. At this point, we don't expect a break of 122.36 in near term and the corrective pattern would extend for a while.

GBP/JPY 4 Hours Chart

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

