Jan 18

GBPJPY Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 18 17 10:09 GMT

Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.57; (P) 137.36; (R1) 138.26; More...

A temporary low is in place at 136.44 and intraday bias in turned neutral first. Deeper decline is still expected with 142.16 support turned resistance intact. Whole corrective rise from 122.36 could have completed at 148.42. Below 136.44 will target 61.8% retracement of 122.36 to 148.42 at 132.31 and below. Though, above 142.16 will turn focus back to 148.42 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.36 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Upside is so far limited by 38.2% retracement of 195.86 to 122.36 at 150.4 for setting the medium term range. At this point, we don't expect a break of 122.36 in near term and the corrective pattern would extend for a while.

GBP/JPY 4 Hours Chart

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

